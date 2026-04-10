Monster truck rallies are more popular than ever

The spectacle of a mammoth, balloon-tired pickup truck hurtling through the air in front of thousands of screaming fans has turned into a multi-million-dollar business. Monster Trucks are bigger than ever, spawning several competing national touring companies and expanding overseas. What the hell's going on here? John Burnett will attend Monster Truck Wars--"America's Wildest Monster Truck Show"--in Henderson, Texas, on March 14, talk to some superfans and profile a driver.

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