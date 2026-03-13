Simple chicken-papaya soup

Pixie Clay / HPR

Being cooped up inside during stormy weather gives you the perfect opportunity to cook up something comforting and delicious. Soup is a fantastic project since there’s minimal work, but high rewards.

This recipe comes from My Favorite Local and Ethnic Food Show Silver Anniversary Cookbook. It was published in 1997 by the O‘ahu County 4-H Organization.

The introduction of the book explains that 4-H’ers, 9 to 18 years old, were asked to submit recipes for “My Favorite Local and Ethnic Food Show.” The first show happened in 1973. The first recipe book was also published that year too. The intent was to get members to experiment with dishes and to share their own recipes.

This cookbook contains the “Top in Show” winning recipes from 1973 to 1997, along with selected entries from the year it was published. There’s art by 4-H members, stories about what the organization means to them, and a few pictures to accompany the recipes.

As the recipe notes, if you can’t get a green papaya, you can replace it with long squash or any other type of squash that’s available to you.

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This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org