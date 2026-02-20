'Bookworm' host Michael Silverblatt dies

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
HPR spoke with Democratic state Rep. Della Au Belatti about renewed calls for Gov. Josh Green to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate an unnamed "influential lawmaker" who was allegedly handed money in a paper bag in 2022.