'Bookworm' host Michael Silverblatt dies

NPR | By Andrew Limbong
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:35 AM HST

His KCRW show in which he interviewed authors was nationally syndicated until 2022. He was 73.

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
