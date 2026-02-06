Haley Lu Richardson goes from embassy wife to spy in Peacock's 'Ponies'

Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Professor Rudy Guevarra Jr., author of "Aloha Compadre: Latinx in Hawaiʻi," discusses the response to a hit new song by singer Bad Bunny about Hawaiʻi's history of colonization; HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on how Kalaupapa on Moloka’i's north shore is facing a big change