Foodie Friday
Welcome to a segment in HPR's Akamai Recap newsletter! Foodie Friday is a place to talk story and connect over food. This page will contain longer versions of what we bring you in the newsletter — think of it like a buffet of Foodie Friday segments.

Winning glazed one-ton chips

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published January 30, 2026 at 1:29 PM HST
We had a lot of lovely recipes come in over the month for our giveaway of an HPR-branded water bottle and bento box. Thank you to everyone who sent in something! Today’s recipe, and randomly selected winner, comes from Laurie Yoneda.

Maebo Noodle Factory

This recipe features Maebo’s One-Ton chips, made by Maebo Noodle Factory, which is based in Hilo. It started in 1950 when Koto Maebo began experimenting with making noodles from scratch in her husband’s tofu-making facilities.

Three years after she perfected her noodle-making, Koto used the same dough mix for wonton skins to make a new kind of chip, adding a bit of sugar and deep frying it.

Her second son, Aketo, came up with a name and a design for the packaging. He played on the word won ton, spelling it “One-Ton,” and came up with the idea of a weight lifter hoisting dumbbells over his head.

Laurie shared that cashews were added to the recipe because it was her mother’s favorite nut to snack on. If you're allergic to nuts, you can leave them out. She added that back in the plantation days, she only recalled Pam and Aloha Shoyu being available, but people can use any cooking spray or shoyu they have.

She also said, “Yield, I am not sure because I remember I was a small kid, but I would help my mom to watch it cool. I would sit there to make sure they did not come hard so you could eat each piece and not become clusters.”

This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu.

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org
