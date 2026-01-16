Pipikaula made at home

Pixie Clay / HPR

Pipikaula is one of those dishes that feels difficult or too time-consuming to make to me. So it was much easier to buy. After finding this recipe that makes it so easy, I’ll probably try making it at home more often.

The recipe is from the Kalani Cookbook that came out in 1973. The book is a compilation of recipes contributed by students, parents, staff, and interested residents. The recipes were based on simplicity, reasonable cost, and a personal test, which I assume is a run-through of the recipe to make sure it’s ʻono.

Pipikaula translates to beef rope. It’s strips of dried beef that are salted and dried and commonly linked back to paniolo times. Some compare it to beef jerky, but it doesn’t do the dish justice.

As with most culinary things in Hawaiʻi, the mix of different cultures has helped evolve the dish from what it originally was. Different cuts of beef are popular now, such as short ribs. And other ingredients are mixed into the marinade, such as something for a bit of sweetness or some type of pepper for a bit of spice.

