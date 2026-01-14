© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'Fallout' is bleak but funny science fission

By Glen Weldon,
Joelle MoniqueHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica ReedySoraya Nadia McDonald
Published January 14, 2026 at 10:34 AM HST
Ella Purnell in season 2 of Fallout.
Prime Video
Ella Purnell in season 2 of Fallout.

Fallout is based on a hugely successful video game series known for blending a sardonic, very dark comedic sensibility, and violence. The series is set in the game's post-apocalyptic world – an America divided into factions wrestling for control of an irradiated wasteland. When the hopeful Lucy (Ella Purnell) steps out of the comfortable life she's known in an underground vault, the world she's confronted with is harsh, brutal, merciless – and kinda funny. Fallout just returned for a second season on Prime Video, so today we're revisiting our conversation about the show.

