An unbearable situation: How a nonprofit helped evict a black bear in LA

John Ketchum is a senior editor for All Things Considered. Before coming to NPR, he worked at the New York Times where he was a staff editor for The Daily. Before joining the New York Times, he worked at The American Journalism Project, where he launched local newsrooms in communities across the country.
Last month, videos surfaced of two parents heckling a referee at a Moanalua High School boys basketball game that led to a school official being knocked out. The incident resulted in the state Department of Education permanently banning the parents from all public school properties.