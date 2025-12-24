An American doctor describes volunteering in Gaza

Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Inside: Lōʻihi Records Music Festival, Christmas at Aloha Theatre, Karaoke in Kihei, Voices of Aloha, New Year's with furry friends, and looking ahead to NYE! This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.