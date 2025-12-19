Portuguese bean soup to cozy up with for soup season

Pixie Clay / HPR

Is there actually a soup season in Hawaiʻi when we can eat saimin – or any other local kine soups and stews — all the time? Whenever the temps drop a little bit, and the skies are cloudier, that means you’re not going to overheat while cooking up some soup. And when the sniffles are going around, nothing is more comforting than having something warm to eat. I’m sharing another local favorite – Portuguese bean soup.

It comes from Na Kuhina Nui O Na Koa Hawaii, The Hawaii National Guard Auxiliary Cookbook. It was published in 1991. The cover is red with a yellow and white plumeria lei encircling the title and a crest.

Na Kuhina Nui O Na Koa Hawaii, figuratively translated, means the Spouses of the Warriors of Hawaii. It was officially chartered as a nonprofit organization and sanctioned by the State of Hawaii Department of Defense in 1983. They’ve awarded scholarships to dependents of Hawaii National Guard members through various fundraisers.

The book has a variety of recipes, from local favorites to dishes inspired by places people have been stationed. There are also pictures and historic tidbits throughout the hundreds of pages.

This Portuguese bean soup recipe is so easy. You just throw everything in a pot and walk away for a while. It’s perfect if you’re busy with other things and can't watch the pot closely.

1 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside1.jpg Pixie Clay / HPR 2 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside2.jpg 3 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside3.jpg 4 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside4.jpg 5 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside5.jpg 6 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside6.jpg 7 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside7.jpg 8 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside8.jpg 9 of 9 — HNGCookbookInside9.jpg

