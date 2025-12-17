Clay pua artist Jessie Wheeler, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Meet Jessie Wheeler, the heart and hands behind Made by Mama, a small business specializing in handcrafted clay lei, earrings and accessories rooted in creativity, transformation and love.

“Born from motherhood and built during a season of change, Made by Mama began as a way for me to create something meaningful while navigating life as a mom, partner, and individual. What started as a creative outlet quickly grew into a passion-driven business centered on intentional, handcrafted pieces that celebrate healing, connection, beauty, and everyday joy. At the core of my work is connection. I love connecting with people, sharing stories, and creating space for creativity to be a form of healing. Through my pieces and workshops, I enjoy teaching others how to slow down, create with intention, and reconnect with themselves through art and hands-on making.

As a mother, I’m deeply inspired by the balance of softness and strength that life requires. My work reflects that, feminine yet grounded, thoughtful yet playful. Each piece is made with care, patience, and purpose, honoring both the process and the people who bring it into their lives. Running this business has taught me resilience, self-trust, and the importance of community. I believe in creating from a place of authenticity, love and growth. Made by Mama is more than a brand; it’s a reflection of my journey, my family, and the beauty found in creating something with heart.”

Discover vibrant flower pieces from Made by Mama online. Visit Made by Mama on Instagram to get the latest updates from Jessie.

