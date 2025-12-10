Ceramicist Jill Hiura, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Jill Hiura crafts contemporary ceramic pieces as the artist behind J.Hiura Ceramics, based on the Garden Isle of Kauaʻi.

"Clay gives me purpose. I return to the studio again and again with devotion, curiosity, and a willingness to be surprised. The work is physical, but it is also prayer and play. I mix colored porcelain into layered blocks, slice them open, and discover patterns hidden inside. There is always a moment of surrender and joy in that reveal. The patterns I build often echo Kaua‘i — its light, movement, and the living land of the island.

I am of Chinese and Japanese heritage, and I was introduced to clay by my grandmother when I was three. Art has been my life path ever since. I’ve learned by studying, traveling, experimenting, and paying attention. Everything I’ve seen and lived finds its way into the work — color, rhythm, memory, and place. My practice includes both hand-built colored-clay pieces and wheel-thrown work painted with slip. The forms are contemporary, but the intention is simple — presence, peace, and beauty in daily life. Making this work is how I move through the world: with care, attention, and love."

Discover J. Hiura Ceramics online , where you can subscribe to her newsletter for updates and offers. Find Jill on Instagram to see more of her handmade creations.

