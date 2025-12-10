© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Through paintings, sculpture, photographs, and more, Artist Spotlight provides a platform for our creative community members to let their voices be heard in this segment featured in HPR’s daily news newsletter, Akamai Recap. Each week, we rotate the spotlight from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi to feature a new artist and let their talent shine.

Ceramicist Jill Hiura, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:57 PM HST
Based on the Garden Isle of Kauaʻi, Jill Hiura makes contemporary ceramic pieces through her business J. Hiura Ceramics.
Based on the Garden Isle of Kauaʻi, Jill Hiura makes contemporary ceramic pieces through her business J. Hiura Ceramics.

Jill Hiura crafts contemporary ceramic pieces as the artist behind J.Hiura Ceramics, based on the Garden Isle of Kauaʻi.

"Clay gives me purpose. I return to the studio again and again with devotion, curiosity, and a willingness to be surprised. The work is physical, but it is also prayer and play. I mix colored porcelain into layered blocks, slice them open, and discover patterns hidden inside. There is always a moment of surrender and joy in that reveal. The patterns I build often echo Kaua‘i — its light, movement, and the living land of the island.

I am of Chinese and Japanese heritage, and I was introduced to clay by my grandmother when I was three. Art has been my life path ever since. I’ve learned by studying, traveling, experimenting, and paying attention. Everything I’ve seen and lived finds its way into the work — color, rhythm, memory, and place. My practice includes both hand-built colored-clay pieces and wheel-thrown work painted with slip. The forms are contemporary, but the intention is simple — presence, peace, and beauty in daily life. Making this work is how I move through the world: with care, attention, and love."

Discover J. Hiura Ceramics online, where you can subscribe to her newsletter for updates and offers. Find Jill on Instagram to see more of her handmade creations.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Dec. 10, 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn
Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at hcoburn@hawaiipublicradio.org.
