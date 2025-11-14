Sculptor Tim Garcia, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

As a Maui-based artist known for his large-scale sculptures in stone, wood, and metal, Tim Garcia is also the co-owner of Wailea Contemporary Gallery.

“My journey as a sculptor began in my youth, shaping glass surfboards. This experience sparked a lifelong love of creating with my hands and laid the foundation for exploring stone, wood, and bronze. My sculptures have grown in scale and purpose, inspired by Maui’s natural beauty. I strive to use materials that carry personal and cultural significance, creating work that reflects my story and the spirit of the place I call home. My process is guided by a connection to nature and a continuous study of form, movement, and space.

Since 1999, I’ve created large-scale sculptures in marble, locally sourced wood, and bronze from my Maui studio. Just as important as the work is the community around it. I am actively involved in the local arts community, supporting organizations that promote creativity and cultural expression throughout Maui and Hawai‘i. I have been on the board of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao for 20 years, participating on its Exhibitions Committee. I am also a co-founder of Maui Artists for Peace and a member of the Maui Wood Guild.”

Tim’s public works can be seen at Maui Winery, Grand Wailea, Four Season Resort Wailea, Kona Village Resort, and the Honua Kai Resort. Discover more of Tim’s sculptures on his website , at Wailea Contemporary Gallery , or through Instagram.

