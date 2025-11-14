Sculptor Licia McDonald, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Since 1993, sculpture artist Licia McDonald has called Kauaʻi home, where she has produced award-winning pieces with porcelain clay and, more recently, discarded materials.

“After participating in a marine debris exhibition years ago, I was inspired to rethink my process and materials. I packed up my clay studio and committed to working only with discarded materials like marine debris rope, fishing line, packing materials, pallet strapping and discarded plastics. Through workshops and online courses I explore techniques best suited for each material. I find it challenging to make waste look interesting and not like trash. It involves a curious way of seeing discarded materials as a resource rather than waste.

A recent award-winning piece titled 'Ocean Harvest' was accepted in Art Kauaʻi 2025. It’s more than 5 feet wide and made of 132 bundles of marine debris rope. The bundles reference a bygone time of harvested cane or wheat. The message being that we 'harvest' this waste from the ocean and our beaches. I’m grateful to have the ability to create and share. There is an amazing community of artists in Hawaiʻi and there are so many stories to tell.”

Licia has participated in many group exhibitions and is active with arts organizations throughout Hawaiʻi. She was the past president of Kauaʻi Society of Artists, and two of her pieces are exhibited at Art Kauaʻi 2025 , which concludes on Oct. 24. See recent works of marine debris Licia is turning into sculpture on Instagram .

