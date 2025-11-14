Sculptor and painter Rachel Orr, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Rachel Orr is a lifelong artist who has honed her craft through a combination of formal education, self-directed learning, and experimentation on Hawaiʻi Island.

“I have a background in multidisciplinary arts from the University of Colorado with experiences in spanning textiles, drawing, sculpture, collage, to murals and painting. My most recent work focuses on sculptures and paintings made with locally sourced plant materials. I acknowledge my art process as a spiritual practice, surfacing the unconscious and grounding the ethereal.

Inspiration comes from exploring the environment, human relationships, and our innate connection to something beyond the physical world. I'm especially drawn to the subtle details and quiet moments that often go unnoticed — the patterns, cycles, nuances and energetic undercurrents that shape our lives. I’m that person who will imagine drawing your portrait while we talk, become spellbound over a piece of driftwood, and practice seeing with my eyes closed while I walk. I am passionate about collaborating with the people, land, and sensations that surround me, and I am dedicated to pushing the boundaries of my capacity.”

Rachel’s first solo exhibition recently debuted at the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea. She has also participated in many juried group exhibitions across Hawaiʻi Island since 2019. View Rachel’s visual art on Instagram , where she also has a freehand mural page.

