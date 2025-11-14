Muralist Holly Kaʻiakapu, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

“Art rooted in observation and clothing for conversation” is Holly Kaʻiakapu’s motto for her brand The HK Experience.

“As a Native Hawaiian from West Kauaʻi, I grew up with my feet in the same grounds as my ancestors. This forged an unbreakable bond between myself as an artist and the ʻāina. And this deep connection became my foundation and source of inspiration as I developed my skills as an interdisciplinary artist who values the power of community and the endless potential of art. These values led me to obtain a bachelor's degree in visual and public art from California State University, Monterey Bay.

Through painting murals, hosting art workshops, and repurposing materials, I merge my love for the natural world with visual storytelling. My goal is to create a meeting place for cultural and environmental awareness using visual communication. And it is my dearest hope that what I create inspires you, the viewer, but more importantly, piques your interest to the point of learning more, taking positive action, or keeping the conversation going."

