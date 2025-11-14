Photographer Ryan Ikeuchi, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

From Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi, Ryan Ikeuchi captures moments of awe and reverence through his lens by turning familiar landscapes in his home into visions of light and life.

“Photography has had a significantly positive impact on my life. There have been so many awesome, fleeting events I have witnessed because I was out with my camera — vibrant moonbows on the slopes of Mauna Kea, a two-tailed comet setting next to Hualālai, ʻakiapōlāʻau parents feeding their young fledgling.

At first, I took up photography only as a creative outlet. Over time, photography has helped me deepen my respect and relationships with the land, culture, and native species of Hawaiʻi. The focus of my photography has been landscapes, from grand vistas to more intimate and abstracted scenes, but has increasingly shifted towards documenting Hawaiʻi’s many incredible native species. Kīlauea’s eruptive vents, steaming fumeroles, and endemic plants and animals have also been an endless source of inspiration. My photographs have been published in the Downtown Art Center magazine, Halekulani Living, and my hometown newspaper, the Hāmākua Times. I hope that my photographs can convey the same feelings of wonder, amazement, and respect I felt while capturing them.”

Ryan’s prints will be displayed at the Hawaiʻi Nei Art Exhibition at the Wailoa Center in Hilo and the Kupukupu: Unfurling Art Exhibition at the Laulima Center in Mountain View through November. Get a closer view of Ryan’s photography on Instagram or via his portfolio website . Like what you see? Purchase an available print at Volcano Art Center .

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Oct. 29, 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.