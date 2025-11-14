Painter Tioni Acain, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Born and raised on Maui, Tioni Acain is a passionate acrylic painter and mother of three, whose art embraces ‘ohana and home.

“Through my acrylic paintings, I capture landscapes and surroundings to spark creativity and inspiration that are poured onto my canvases using bright, happy colors. My goal is for the community to feel aloha and have their own personal connection to memories and experiences. In 2019, I won the prestigious 31st Lahaina Art Society annual poster contest with my acrylic masterpiece 'West Maui Lahaina,' which became a limited edition 2020 poster.

In 2021, I became a full-time artist and started Art By Tioni, my business of original paintings, art prints, totes and more! This year, I painted my first solo mural at Maui Youth & Family Services to give back to the keiki, ‘ohana, and community. I have found purpose in creating and sharing art that has also allowed me to learn more about my home, culture, and community — providing me with a sense of renewal. I hope that my work and journey inspire others to find their fulfillment in life.”

Tioni is a member of the Lahaina Art Society and is the illustrator behind the best-selling book

“Magical Hawaiian Rainbow - Adventure Through Lāhainā.” Find Art By Tioni on Instagram and to see her latest projects. View the Art By T webshop to find art that reflects Maui.

