Painter Kathleen Storm, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Kathleen Storm is a painter of reverence, illuminating facets of Hawaiian culture, history and conservation in her work.

“Rendered almost exclusively in acrylic, my paintings are representational, intertwining realism with surrealism, blending immersive study with imagination. Each painting bears marks of the journey of research, rendering and reflection with all of its twists and turns, and ultimately becomes an offering, a love letter, to Hawai’i.

My work primarily focuses on the āina in its many forms and the quiet power of wāhine – their essence, their story, their voice. In this sense, I am always painting portraits. Whether a person, native forest bird, plant species, or vista – all are embodiments of immense spiritual, historical, social and cultural depth and importance. A recent portrait of my friend Lehua involved tracing her Hawaiian lineage back to the mid-1800s, where we discovered her great-great-grandfather’s signature on the 1897 Petition Against Annexation of Hawaiʻi. The painting, shaped by discovery and Lehua's ancestral roots, will be part of a portrait exhibition at Capitol Modern, The Hawai‘i State Art Museum, in January 2026.”

Kathleen's other recent exhibitions include the Schaefer Portrait Challenge 2025 and Mālama Wao Akua 2023 and 2024. She is represented by Viewpoints Gallery of Maui and teaches classes privately at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center . See more of her original paintings on her website and Instagram .

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Aug. 27, 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.