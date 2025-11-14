Painter Kaleilehua Meyer, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Kaleilehua Meyer is the Hawaiʻi Island artist, owner, mom and wife behind Kaleilehua Designs.

“I am a proud alumna of Kamehameha Hawaiʻi and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Though I’ve always been an artist, my career began after the birth of my first child and the passing of my father, who inspired me to live bravely and with purpose. Now as a māmā of three, I am dedicated to creating meaningful art that reflects beauty, culture, and connection.

As a Kanaka, I hold a special place in my heart for painting the native plants of my home. Through my work, I hope to educate communities and normalize the acts of planting and recognizing our native species. My coloring books, stickers, journals and greeting cards, alongside my original artworks and art prints, portray Hawaiʻi’s natural beauty. I have created work for Surf Shack Puzzles and Honolulu Baby Co. I have been featured by Ola Brew, Hilo, and the Wailoa Art Centers Native Hawaiʻi Species Exhibit.”

Browse Kalei’s original work, prints, greeting cards and more here or stay up to date on her work via Instagram .

