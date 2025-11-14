Painter Christina Morales, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Christina Morales is a self-taught artist with a passion to express herself through paintings and a dedication to make a positive impact in her community on Kauaʻi and beyond.

“Art has enriched my life in a unique way of healing. My art isn't solely defined by paint and a brush. Through crafting and conveying a story, each painting's intention is inspired by helping others. Beauty that surrounds us is a testament to nature’s artistry, reflecting brilliant colors, from the blooming plumerias of spring to the golden hues of the warm sun; it invites us to pause and appreciate the details that often go unnoticed in our lives. In painting, I preserve moments that otherwise could slip away. Each photograph or painting is a snapshot of time that holds significance, allowing us to reflect on our experiences.

In addition, I work full-time with oncology patients. Art and oncology may seem like worlds apart, but both are deeply human — one speaks to the soul, the other to survival. I am grateful to have the opportunity to show compassion, empathy and guide those in need. Through my artistry and professional career, I have found a sense of purpose and fulfillment. I hope to help others the same way art has helped me in my mental health journey. My goal is to create authentic connections that empower individuals, cultivating a nurturing environment where each person can thrive.”

View Christina’s portfolio and current artwork through her website, JOYARTISTRYSTUDIO . Find Christina on Instagram or shop her paintings on Etsy . For inquiries, contact her at: cmjoy.artistry@gmail.com .

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on Nov. 5, 2025. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.