Multimedia artist, designer Shianne Kealoha Schorr, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Born and raised in Hawaiʻi, Shianne Kealoha Schorr is the artist and owner behind Schorr Design, a multimedia art and design company based on the island of Kauaʻi.

“From vibrant murals that brighten local walls to branding and illustrations that help Hawaiʻi businesses thrive, my work is a reflection of the deep love I have for my home. After graduating from university in 2017, I launched Schorrline Design, a creative venture that allows me to combine artistry with entrepreneurship. My designs come to life on both walls and paper, carrying the aloha spirit to every client — no matter how far from the islands they may be.

As a multimedia artist, I stay creatively engaged through a variety of projects — from designing apparel for clothing brands and illustrating skincare packaging to painting murals on historic buildings. Through my business, I’ve been able to share aloha and pursue my passion for connecting with people through art. Outside of my professional work, I give back to my community by hosting free art events for Kauaʻi’s youth and women, using creativity as a powerful tool to inspire, uplift, and bring people together.”

Find selections of Schorr Design in retailers on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Santa Cruz, California. View the Schorr Design Shop here , or stay up to date with Shianne’s new projects and more on Instagram and Tiktok.

