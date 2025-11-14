Illustrator Kelsie Dayna, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Kelsie Dayna is a Honolulu-based artist and illustrator born and raised on the island of Oʻahu.

“My work is heavily inspired by my local upbringing here on Oʻahu. When I was younger, I didn’t realize how lucky I was to call Hawaiʻi home, and the older I get, the more I want to keep those unique parts of our culture alive through my art. I create greeting cards, stickers and art prints that reflect the bright and playful spirit of Hawaiʻi. I have also created children’s resources including, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi flashcards and coloring books.

I have painted murals at businesses and schools on Oʻahu and my work has been featured by Ritz-Carlton Waikiki and Hawaii Business Magazine. Believe it or not, art was not a path I had originally set to embark on. After losing my corporate job during the pandemic, I had a unique opportunity to give my love of art the attention it deserved. It has since blossomed into a beautiful full-time career. I hope that my art and journey inspire others to pursue their calling in life, whatever that may be."

View Kelsie Dayna Designs here to find her portfolio and shop of colorful work. Find Kelsie on Instagram to keep up with her latest projects and creations.

