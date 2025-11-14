Designer Kanoelani Davis, Molokaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

As a successful single mother, Kanoelani Davis carries a background in traditional Hawaiian arts and culture from her island home of Molokaʻi Nui A Hina.

“My dedication to preserving and sharing Indigenous practices comes from being immersed in healing, martial arts, hula and the richness of Hawaiian traditions from a young age. These formative experiences shaped my journey and continue to influence my work today. I was raised by my grandparents and I proudly carry the name and legacy of my grandfather, Sifu, ʻŌlohe, Kahu Pono Francis Leialoha C Wong, who passed down invaluable knowledge and bestowed upon me the kuleana (responsibility) and title.

As the founder and owner of PoMahina Designs, I helm a wearable art company that infuses essence and culture into its creations. Each piece breathes new life into ancestral names and stories, employing geometry and line art to revive ancient mythology and history. Additionally, I am a co-founder and the executive director of Hoʻakā Mana, a Native Hawaiian organization dedicated to fostering resilience and self-sufficiency within the community. By perpetuating the generational knowledge passed down to me, I continue forward with mentorship and leading other small businesses through connecting back to culture through the legacy of my ʻohana.”

