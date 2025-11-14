Ceramicist Arabella Ark, Molokaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

On the island of Molokaʻi, a self-taught ceramic artist, Arabella Ark, creates large-scale, architectural, hand-built ceramic forms that invoke feelings of mystery and antiquity.

“Ceramics came into my life through a backdoor while I was an actress, theatre director, mother, and writer. It allowed me to add creative beauty and inspiration to any setting while representing communion and connection through each piece. I build mystical temples and tea houses in search of a way to symbolize the soul’s journey beyond time and space. Evocative of Japanese architecture, I often fire in Japanese raku tradition. My pieces are constructed from rolled slabs of porcelain clay or paper-clay fiber.

I want each vessel to act as a metaphor for the empty space inside, the center of longing and communion, much as a cathedral acts as a vessel for transmittal of prayer. My ceramics have been exhibited in international juried shows for the past fifty years. In 1995, I received the Artists of Hawaiʻi Alfred Pries Memorial Award for Achievement in the Arts. I also served as a ceramics instructor at Honolulu Museum for almost fifteen years.”

Discover Arabella’s ceramic creations here or at Maui Hands . Learn more about her public art projects on Maui Crafts Guild .

