Painter Aurora Kahelelani Aguirre, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Hawaiʻi-born artist Aurora Kahelelani Aguirre on Maui creates vibrant and evocative work that reflects her deep connection to the islands.

“Growing up, I was surrounded by the natural beauty and aloha spirit of Hawai‘i. I draw inspiration from the flora, fauna, and culture of the land. My unique creative process begins with abstract pours of resin and pigments, allowing bold ribbons of color to flow freely without a set subject. As the layers dry, I interpret the forms that emerge — like cloud watching — and bring them to life using oil pigments and fine brushwork.

The result is a striking blend of abstract spontaneity and detailed storytelling. Each piece is an adventure, inviting viewers to find their own meaning and discover hidden shapes. My art aims to spark emotion, provoke thought, and offer collectors timeless works that continue to reveal new surprises and joy over time.”

Aurora’s work can be viewed online or in person at Maui Hands - Makawao. Connect with her on Instagram or observe her artistic process on YouTube .

