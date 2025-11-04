Supreme Court to hear arguments about tariff legality

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Staff and volunteers at The Pantry in Kalihi create more food assistance options for furloughed federal workers; Kauaʻi writer Jonathon Medieros shares the intention behind his poem "To the People on the Cruise Ships"
Uncertainty surrounding the distribution of SNAP benefits and ongoing furloughs during the government shutdown is causing multiple challenges for federal employees. HPR’s DW Gibson started his week with a visit to an Oʻahu food pantry.