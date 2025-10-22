© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd of Colorado talks about the ongoing shutdown

By Michel Martin
Published October 22, 2025 at 12:56 AM HST

Congressman Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., talks about the ongoing government shutdown and how it's affecting federal workers in his state.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio