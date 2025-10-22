Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd of Colorado talks about the ongoing shutdown

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
As we enter another week of the government shutdown, the Trump administration continues to apply political pressures to Democrats by threatening to cut their priorities, but so far that has not swayed them to end the standoff.
As we enter another week of the government shutdown, the Trump administration continues to apply political pressures to Democrats by threatening to cut their priorities, but so far that has not swayed them to end the standoff.