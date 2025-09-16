© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

What it takes to keep the president safe in the U.K.

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Kathryn FinkCourtney DorningTyler Bartlam
Published September 16, 2025 at 10:55 AM HST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former U.K. Counterterrorism Coordinator Nick Aldworth about the security preparations that go into a state visit.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio