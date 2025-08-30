Who's hitting the links at the Ryder Cup, and why golf is having a moment

Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Live From the Athertonʻs Classical Series presents The Honolulu Brass Quintet. The 2025 Classical Series ends with a fortissimo! Anna Lenhart (french horn) and David Nakazono (trumpet) talk to Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba about choosing the program, the music and the friendships. The Chamber Music Hawai`i ensemble, The Honolulu Brass Quintet performs on Saturday, August 30th.www.hawaiipublicradio/events