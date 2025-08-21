© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new study challenges what we know about how amputation alters the human brain

By Jon Hamilton
Published August 21, 2025 at 10:20 AM HST

Even years after a person has lost an arm, the brain faithfully maintains the circuits that once controlled the missing limb.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio