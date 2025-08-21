A new study challenges what we know about how amputation alters the human brain

On Wednesday the 600-acre fire near Kunia Camp was limited mostly to the slopes of the Waiʻanae mountains, and helicopters continued water drops throughout the afternoon. That means they were less of a threat to nearby farms around Kunia Drive than they were the day before.
Maui fire survivors may be eligible for up to $25,000 through the Maui Strong Fund to help with basic needs and living expenses, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Hoʻōla Disaster Long Term Recovery Group.