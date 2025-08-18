The latest on Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy, other leaders

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has about $68 million remaining in the Maui Strong Fund. In the two years since the fires, it has given out about $83 million to support housing programs for residents affected by wildfires.