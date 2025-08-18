© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest on Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy, other leaders

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published August 18, 2025 at 10:10 AM HST

President Trump meets his Ukrainian counterpart and European leaders as he tries to broker an end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio