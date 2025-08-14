In Colorado's most competitive district, voters have nuanced views on immigration

Bente Birkeland has been reporting on state legislative issues for KUNC and Rocky Mountain Community Radio since 2006. Originally, from Minnesota, Bente likes to hike and ski in her spare time. She keeps track of state politics throughout the year but is especially busy during the annual legislative session from January through early May.
Ron Balajadia with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health shares what parents need to know about the uptick in whooping cough cases across the state; Adaptations Dance Theater on Maui cultivates homegrown talent through a new summer residency