In Dolton, Illinois, Pope Leo's former home brings hope to tourists and locals alike

HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks with Maui residents as they commemorate two years since the Maui fires; Dr. Alika Maunakea shares insights on the mental and physical health of people exposed to the Maui fires
Clara Kim is a violinist and educator who is collaborating with living composers to bring this weekendʻs Live from the Atherton Classical concert series opener. The solo violin concert will feature 6 composers as Kim brings her experiences to the stage.IG: @claradelunakimWebsite: www.clarakimviolin.comhttps://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/events/atherton-concert-series