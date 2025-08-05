The MAGA world was on the side of Israel, now it is split over Gaza

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Taiga Benito, double bassist with the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra appeared on NPRʻs From the Top as a member of the Hawai`i Youth Symphony, and also with the 4U Ukulele Quartet. Currently working on his Performance Diploma at the Jacobs School of Music: Indiana University Bloomington, the Moanalua High School alum gives listeners a glimpse of college life for Music Majors. www.youtube.com/@taigabenito