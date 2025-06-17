Israeli forces continue to strike Palestinians trying to reach food

/ A Palestinian man walks across the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Gaza has faded from the headlines, but the situation continues to worsen. Tuesday, as Israel and Iran traded missile strikes, witnesses said Israeli drones and tanks fired on a large crowd of hungry people in Gaza who were waiting to grab flour off United Nations aid trucks entering from Israel. Nearly 50 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

We get the latest on what’s become daily killings as Palestinians try to reach food from NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy.

