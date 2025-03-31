All eyes on special congressional elections in Florida Tuesday

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
English teacher Jarrett Chapin and his students have revived the journalism program and the school newspaper. They even renamed it back to its original name, Ka Lama Hawaiʻi, from 1834. HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports.