As Trump works more closely with Russia, Ukraine is left in a bind

A federal judge was set to hear arguments Friday morning in a challenge by state attorneys general, including Hawaiʻi’s Anne Lopez, over a federal funding freeze that affects everything from projects to prepare for climate change to programs to encourage diversity. The Conversation spoke with her on Thursday about the latest.