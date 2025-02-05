Morning news brief

There's breaking news in the whale world. Scientists discovered that humpback whale songs and human speech have striking similarities. The Conversation spoke to Ellen Garland, a whale biologist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, about what this new discovery means for whales and people.
Immigration advocates in Hawaiʻi are working to keep up with the latest Republican crackdown on those who are in this country illegally. Changes within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stand to affect millions of immigrants across the country including here in Hawaiʻi.