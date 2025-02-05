© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published February 5, 2025 at 11:32 PM HST

Deadline today for federal workers to accept resignation offer, reaction to Trump's plan for the U.S. to 'take over' Gaza, and humanitarian groups call end of U.S. international aid devastating.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio