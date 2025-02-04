White House confirms U.S. Department of Education upheaval plans

Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
Two former Honolulu officials are expected to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in a public corruption probe tied to a $250,000 payout to the now-jailed former police chief Louis Kealoha. A third official has entered a deferred-prosecution agreement.
Hawaiʻi is considered the epicenter of rat lungworm disease, which is spread when people accidentally consume snails and slugs that have eaten infected rat droppings. The Conversation talked to ecologist Randi Rollins about her work on how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails and humans.