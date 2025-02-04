© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Remembering trailblazing artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, dead at 85

By Chloe Veltman
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:58 PM HST

The Native American visual artist, activist, and curator Jaune Quick-to-See Smith blazed a trail for younger indigenous artists. She was 85.

