What Syria looks like a month after the fall of the regime

In this time of disinformation, it is more important than ever to have a place of record. The archives of television news and now public TV stretching over many decades are being preserved at the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu campus. The Conversation talked to Janel Quirante and Heather Giugni about preserving Hawaiʻi's collection of moving images.
New research shows that the aquatic habitat growing the fastest around the world is plastic — so researchers are looking for all kinds of help when it comes to eliminating plastic in our oceans. The Conversation spoke to Ronja Steinbach, a marine scientist who led the research.