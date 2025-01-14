In U.S., TikTok users flock to another Chinese app -- and love the irony

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

This morning, the most downloaded free app in Apple's App Store was a Chinese-owned social media site.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

But it's not TikTok. It's actually called Xiaohongshu, which is known here in the U.S. as RedNote. It's one of China's biggest social media platforms.

KELLY: That's right. American users are flocking to the site, looking for a TikTok alternative because of the potential ban looming. And the irony that they are moving to another Chinese-run app is not lost on them. Users like TheSleepyDM say that's part of the appeal.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK)

THESLEEPYDM: Did the U.S. government forget our founding principles? We are a nation built on spite.

CHANG: Most of the app is in Chinese, so user Kris Dew is trying to learn Mandarin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KRIS DEW: (Speaking Mandarin).

Why does it literally feel like the first day of school? Like, we're the new kids, and we don't know where anything is. Like, what's cool here?

KELLY: User Briton.Ray (ph) may have first-day jitters, but many Chinese users on RedNote, like Wendy Simpson, are standing by.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK)

WENDY SIMPSON: Hello, TikTok refugees. I'm here to help you better understand this platform.

CHANG: Whether TikTok does get banned or whether RedNote does, for that matter, content creators like Kaleah Denise will find a place to grow their platforms. But she's got one big question.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK)

KALEAH DENISE: How do we get paid on that app, though?

KELLY: Great question, Kaleah.

