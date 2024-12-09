Morning news brief

A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A second round of meetings is underway to discuss a proposal that would raise Oʻahu wastewater fees by 115% over the next decade. The Conversation talked to Roger Babcock, director of the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services, about the reaction to the price hikes at recent town hall meetings.
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence honored blues legend John Mayall with an interview feature including highlights from five conversations, going back 21 years, following the Bluesbreakers founder's passing last July at home in California. He was 90. Now, for our End of Year celebration, we're celebrating his life and the life of some of our beloved guests who we lost this year!