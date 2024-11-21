© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:15 PM HST

Trump picks Pam Bondi as nominee for AG after Matt Gaetz withdraws, Russia's Putin takes an even more aggressive stance, and looking the connection between climate change and atmospheric river storms.

Copyright 2024 NPR
