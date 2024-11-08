Affordable housing is even harder to build with climate change-driven insurance hikes

6 time Na Hoku Hanohano winner and member of the Recording Academy, Maggie Herron of Hawai`i Island chooses a few of her favorites from the first round of voting for the Grammys. Herron is a pianist and singer-songwriter who performs at the Lewers Lounge at the Halekulani Hotel and votes in the Jazz and Classical categories. Maggie Herron so graciously shares with us a day before the announcement of the Grammys' finalists, some highlights from the new releases of 2023- 2024:Lukas Foss: 3 American Pieces, Buffalo Philarmonic, JoAnn FallettaKenneth Fuchs: Light Year, Sinfonia of London, John WilsonMichele Mangani: Executive, Seunghee Lee & Manhattan Chamber PlayersThomas de Hartmann: Violin Concerto, Op. 66, Joshua Bell, INSO-Lviv Symphony Orchestra, Dalia StasevskaAmina Figarova, Matsiko World Orphan Choir: Suite for Africa, Amina Figarova & Matsiko World Orphan Choir

