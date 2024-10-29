© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researchers discover a Mayan settlement thought to be more than 1,000 years old

By Ailsa Chang,
Justine KeninKai McNamee
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:26 PM HST

Researchers have discovered a Mayan site hidden deep in the jungle on the Yucatan Peninsula thought to have been built over a thousand years ago.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
See stories by Justine Kenin
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio