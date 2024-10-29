© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 250,000 subscribers have left 'Washington Post' over withheld endorsement

By David Folkenflik
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:44 AM HST

Subscribers keep deserting The Washington Post after it announced it would not endorse any candidate in the race for the White House.

Copyright 2024 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio