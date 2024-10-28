© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Figuring out the male enrollment drop at HBCUs

By Jason Fuller,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published October 28, 2024 at 11:09 AM HST

The number of Black men enrolled at Historically Black Colleges and Universities is the lowest it’s been since 1976.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio