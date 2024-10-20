Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Hawaiʻi-born actor Milo Maharlika played the role of Gavroche in the national touring production of "Les Misérables" for 19 months. The Conversation talked to 11-year-old Maharlika to learn more about his time on the road.